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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo for all ages

BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo for all ages

#1 family LEGO® Fan Event is returning to Raleigh, NC with the most creations built by professional artists under one roof!
BrickUniverse: The Immersive Brick Experience 2026
On June 27th - 28th, the BrickUniverse 2026 Immersive Brick Experience Tour will present a major exhibition of works by celebrated artists from around the country.
🌟 WHAT TO EXPECT INSIDE THE IMMERSIVE BRICK EXPERIENCE
BrickUniverse, the ultimate event for LEGO® fans of all ages is returning to Raleigh, NC! Join thousands of fellow fans at the Raleigh Convention Center for the 12th Annual BrickUniverse LEGO® fan Celebration. Attendees will meet renowned artists from around the country, explore incredible LEGO® exhibits and creations, have a chance build their very own LEGO® masterpiece, and shop treasure troves of LEGO® brick accessories and rare finds in our the expansive and diverse Exhibit Hall.
Master Builder Art Gallery
Explore spectacular creations built by talented artists from all around the country — from massive cityscapes to life-size characters to intricate microscale worlds. Every display is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
Connect with your Local LEGO® User Group and more
Meet local LEGO® enthusiasts, see their awesome creations and collaborative projects up close!
Interactive themed Building Zones where YOU become the creator.
Build something big, bold, crazy, or clever — then display it proudly for a chance to be featured.
Artist Meet & Greets
Learn from renowned artists, see their techniques up close, and discover how they bring impossible ideas to life.
Exclusive Photo-Ops
Step inside larger-than-life brick scenes and take unforgettable photos inside immersive installations.
Brick Marketplace
Shop retired sets, custom pieces, exclusive merch, and unique LEGO® finds.

Raleigh Convention Center
$19.74 to $37.33
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Get Tickets
Raleigh Convention Center
500 S Salisbury St
Raleigh, North Carolina 27601