BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo for all ages

#1 family LEGO® Fan Event is returning to Raleigh, NC with the most creations built by professional artists under one roof!

BrickUniverse: The Immersive Brick Experience 2026

On June 27th - 28th, the BrickUniverse 2026 Immersive Brick Experience Tour will present a major exhibition of works by celebrated artists from around the country.

🌟 WHAT TO EXPECT INSIDE THE IMMERSIVE BRICK EXPERIENCE

BrickUniverse, the ultimate event for LEGO® fans of all ages is returning to Raleigh, NC! Join thousands of fellow fans at the Raleigh Convention Center for the 12th Annual BrickUniverse LEGO® fan Celebration. Attendees will meet renowned artists from around the country, explore incredible LEGO® exhibits and creations, have a chance build their very own LEGO® masterpiece, and shop treasure troves of LEGO® brick accessories and rare finds in our the expansive and diverse Exhibit Hall.

Master Builder Art Gallery

Explore spectacular creations built by talented artists from all around the country — from massive cityscapes to life-size characters to intricate microscale worlds. Every display is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Connect with your Local LEGO® User Group and more

Meet local LEGO® enthusiasts, see their awesome creations and collaborative projects up close!

Interactive themed Building Zones where YOU become the creator.

Build something big, bold, crazy, or clever — then display it proudly for a chance to be featured.

Artist Meet & Greets

Learn from renowned artists, see their techniques up close, and discover how they bring impossible ideas to life.

Exclusive Photo-Ops

Step inside larger-than-life brick scenes and take unforgettable photos inside immersive installations.

Brick Marketplace

Shop retired sets, custom pieces, exclusive merch, and unique LEGO® finds.