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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Beaufort Music Festival

Beaufort Music Festival

After a two year hiatus, Beaufort Music Festival is back and ready to turn the volume all the way up in 2027! After taking some time away while construction at Gallants Channel wrapped up, we are thrilled to bring the music, energy and excitement back to Beaufort. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend filled with incredible live music, great people, coastal vibes and the kind of memories that keep you coming back year after year. We cannot wait to welcome our amazing patrons, sponsors, volunteers and community back to the festival and celebrate the return of one of Beaufort’s favorite traditions!

Gallants Channel
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through May 15, 2027.
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Artist Group Info

https://beaufortmusicfestival.com/
Gallants Channel
293 W. Beaufort Road Ext.
Beaufort, North Carolina 28516