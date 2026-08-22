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A Call to Arms: Mustering the Militia & Caswell Wreath-Laying

A Call to Arms: Mustering the Militia & Caswell Wreath-Laying

Join us at the Governor Richard Caswell Memorial State Historic Site Site for a day of mustering the militia, in honor of America 250! The Dobbs County militia will conduct musket demonstrations, cannon demonstrations, a period ration distribution. Other living history activities include showcasing civil life in the Revolutionary Period. Textile displays and demonstrations will include weaving, knitting, and sewing, as well as children's activities. Free to attend At 11 am, the Moseley-Bright Chapter, NSDAR, and General George Washington Chapter, NSSAR, will co-host a wreath-laying ceremony honoring Richard Caswell, North Carolina’s first governor, and his son William Caswell, an officer during the American Revolution. Held at the gravesites of Richard and William Caswell, the program will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the establishment of the office of Governor of North Carolina and reflect on Gov. Caswell’s leadership during the Revolutionary era.

Governor Richard Caswell Memorial State Historic Site
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

CSS Neuse/Gov. Caswell State Historic Site
252-526-9600
cssneuse@dncr.nc.gov
https://historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/css-neuse-and-governor-richard-caswell-memorial
Governor Richard Caswell Memorial State Historic Site
2612 W. Vernon Ave.
Kinston, North Carolina 28504
252-526-9600
cssneuse@dncr.nc.gov
https://historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/css-neuse-and-governor-richard-caswell-memorial