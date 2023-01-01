Closings and Delays for Idalia as of 8:04 AM on Thursday, August 31.

School Closings/Delays:



Arendell Parrott Academy is closed on Thursday, August 31.



Beaufort County Schools are closed for staff and students on Thursday, August 31.



Beaufort County Community College is closed on Thursday, August 31.



Bertie County Schools are closed on Thursday, August 31.



Carteret County Schools will operate on a remote learning day for students on Thursday, August 31.



Carteret Community College is closed and courses will run remotely on Thursday, August 31.



Craven County Schools are operating on remote learning day for students Thursday, August 31. Craven County School buildings are closed for all staff and students.



Craven Community College is closed Thursday, August 31. The college will reopen on Friday, Sep 1.



Department of Defense Education Activity schools on Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River are closed on Thursday, August 31.



Duplin County Schools are closed for students and staff on Thursday, August 31.



Epiphany School of Global Studies is closed for Thursday, August 31.



Edgecombe County Schools are closed on Thursday, August 31. Afterschool activities are canceled.



Greene County Schools are closed to students and staff on Thursday, August 31.



Hyde County Schools are holding a virtual learning day on Thursday for Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke Schools.



Jones County Schools are closed Thursday, August 31 for staff and students.



James Sprunt Community College classes are canceled for Thursday, August 31.



Onslow County Schools are closed Thursday, August 31.



Pamlico County Schools are closed Thursday, August 31 for both staff and students.



Pamlico Community College is closed all day Thursday, August 31.



Pitt County Schools are closed on Thursday, August 31. Early college high schools are operating via remote instruction.



Washington County Schools are operating on a remote learning day on Thursday, August 31.



Wilson County Schools are closed Thursday, August 31. The Before and Afterschool Care Programs, Daycare Programs, the Pre-K Programs and Central Office are closed Aug. 31 as well.







Other Closings/Delays for Idalia:



Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River - Only essential personnel are required to report to work on Thursday, August 31. MCCS facilities, to include the Child Development Centers, Fitness Centers and Marine Marts are closed Thursday, August 31. The Commissary and all mess halls will remain open for normal operations.



Cape Lookout National Seashore has closed all public access facilities on Thursday, August 31.



Carteret County Area Transportation System will only provide transport for essential medical trips on Thursday, August 31. Residents who have Thursday appointments not related to critical medical needs may call (252) 240-1043 to reschedule.



Carteret County Public Library System branches closed at 5 PM Wednesday. Regular library operations are expected to resume as conditions permit.



Craven Area Rural Transit Services will not operate Thursday, August 31.



Craven County Government offices are closed Thursday, August 31 for non-essential personnel. Delays of non-essential county services are possible due to limited staffing and other weather constraints.



Croatan National Forest has closed the following recreation areas: Flanner's Beach Campground, Oyster Point Campground, Cedar Point Campground and Day Use Area, and Long Point Campground. Officials expect these areas to reopen by 4 PM on Friday, September 1.



Jacksonville City offices will not open until 10AM this morning due to localized flooding throughout the area.



North Carolina Maritime Museum locations in Beaufort, Hatteras, and Southport are closed Thursday, August 31.



North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is closed to the public on Thursday, August 31.



North Carolina Ferry Division has suspended service on all ferry routes on Thursday, August 31. Each route will return to service as soon as it is safe to do so.



Onslow County Government Center, Consolidated Health & Human Services building, Senior Center, Congregate Nutrition Sites, Animal Services, Onslow County Museum, all Public Libraries, Board of Elections, and the Register of Deeds are closed on Thursday, August 31.



Onslow County Courts and the Onslow County Courthouse are closed on Thursday, August 31.



Tryon Palace and the North Carolina History Center are closed to the public on Thursday, August 31.

