Closings and Delays for Hurricane Idalia as of 12:18 PM on Wednesday, August 30.

School Closings/Delays:



Carteret County Schools will operate on a remote learning day for students on Thursday, August 31.



Craven County Schools will operate on remote learning day for students on Thursday, August 31. Craven County School buildings will be closed for all staff and students.



Craven Community College will close all campuses on Wednesday, August 30 at 4 PM and will remain closed through Thursday, August 31. The college will reopen on Friday, Sep 1.



Epiphany School of Global Studies is closed for Thursday, August 31.



Department of Defense Education Activity schools on Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River will be closed on Thursday, August 31.



Hyde County Schools will hold a virtual learning day on Thursday for Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke Schools.



Jones County Schools will be closed Thursday, August 31 for staff and students.



Onslow County Schools will be closed Thursday, August 31. Afterschool and evening activities canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.



Pamlico County Schools will be closed Thursday, August 31 for both staff and students.



Pamlico Community College will close at noon on Wednesday, August 30. The college will remain closed all day Thursday, August 31.



Parrot Academy will be closed on Thursday, August 31.





Other Closings/Delays for Idalia:



Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River - Only essential personnel are required to report to work on Thursday, August 31. MCCS facilities, to include the Child Development Centers, Fitness Centers and Marine Marts will be closed Thursday, August 31. The Commissary and all mess halls will remain open for normal operations.



Cape Lookout National Seashore will close all public access facilities on Thursday, August 31.



Carteret County Area Transportation System will only provide transport for essential medical trips on Thursday, August 31. Residents who have Thursday appointments not related to critical medical needs may call (252) 240-1043 to reschedule.



Craven Area Rural Transit Services will not operate Thursday, August 31.



North Carolina Maritime Museum locations in Beaufort, Hatteras, and Southport will be closed Thursday, August 31.



Onslow County Government Center, Consolidated Health & Human Services building, Senior Center, Congregate Nutrition Sites, Animal Services, Onslow County Museum, all Public Libraries, Board of Elections, and the Register of Deeds will be closed on Thursday, August 31.



Onslow County Courts and the Onslow County Courthouse will be closed on Thursday, August 31.









