North Carolina's beaches had one of their best sea turtle nesting seasons on record this year, with loggerhead and green sea turtles posting some of their highest numbers ever documented.

State wildlife biologists counted 1,970 loggerhead sea turtle nests along the state's coast, the second-highest total on record.

Green sea turtles also had a strong year, with 65 nests recorded, making it their second-best nesting season.

Strong hatching success

State biologist Matthew Godfrey says approximately 75% of the eggs successfully hatched this season.

He credits the relatively quiet hurricane season as one factor contributing to the strong results. Fewer major storms can mean less disruption to nests from flooding, erosion and overwash.

Sea turtle nests are particularly vulnerable to coastal storms, which can wash away eggs or alter the conditions needed for successful incubation.

National Park Service State wildlife biologists counted 1,970 loggerhead nests at Cape Lookout, the second-highest total ever recorded. Green sea turtles also had their second-best nesting season, with 65 nests.

Loggerhead returns to nest after 36 years

One of the season's most remarkable stories involves a loggerhead sea turtle that returned to Cape Lookout to nest again this summer.

The turtle was first identified on Bald Head Island in 1991 and has been laying eggs for at least 36 years.

Godfrey says the turtle continues to produce healthy nests, giving researchers a rare opportunity to learn more about sea turtle reproduction as the animals age.

Loggerheads typically return to the same general coastal regions where they hatched to lay their own eggs. Researchers use identifying tags and other monitoring methods to track individual turtles over many years.

The turtle's longevity and continued reproductive success offer a valuable window into the lives of these long-lived marine animals.

A promising year for sea turtle conservation

North Carolina's nesting season is an important measure of the health of sea turtle populations along the Atlantic coast.

Loggerhead and green sea turtles are both federally protected species. Their nests are monitored by wildlife officials and volunteers, who work to protect eggs and hatchlings from predators, human activity and environmental threats.

This year's numbers provide encouraging news for sea turtle conservation efforts along the North Carolina coast.