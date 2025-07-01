ENC congressman's bill could help reopen Martin General Hospital in Williamston

An eastern North Carolina congressman has introduced a bill that would help reopen Martin General Hospital in Williamston and support other Rural Emergency Hospitals.

Congressman Don Davis said the Rural Emergency Hospital Financial Stability Act would increase Medicaid reimbursements for healthcare facilities that are facing closure or attempting to reopen. Instead of reimbursing them at a rural health clinic rate, the change would categorize them as an outpatient hospital.

“Supporting the reopening of Martin General by ensuring financial stability for all Rural Emergency Hospitals is essential,” said Davis. “Communities with high Medicaid populations, rural hospitals are often overwhelmed, despite their best efforts to stay open. If we provide a higher Medicaid reimbursement rate for Rural Emergency Hospitals, we can help patients get the care they desperately need while creating healthcare jobs in communities that need it most.”

The legislation is supported by the National Rural Health Association and America’s Essential Hospitals.