Portion of Belgrade/Swansboro Road closed all week for repair work

89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 16, 2025 at 10:59 AM EDT
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays through November while crews resurface the highway.
(Photo: North Carolina Department of Transportation)
File photo.

An Onslow County road will be closed to traffic all week while crews conduct maintenance.

A portion of Belgrade-Swansboro Road near Riggs Road is expected to be closed until 5 p.m. on Friday for the replacement of a crossline pipe.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured using Deppe Road and U.S. 17.
Annette Weston
