North Carolina's Attorney General urging Meta to crack down on deceptive Facebook ads

North Carolina’s attorney general and 41 others are urging Meta to crack down on deceptive Facebook ads luring users into so-called “pump-and-dump” investment schemes and conning them out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson said, “Scammers are using fake Facebook ads to trick people into losing millions in scam investments.”

Clicking on the ads directs the users to join a WhatsApp group, where the scammers continue the scheme by urging victims to buy stocks to rapidly inflate the share prices. After “pumping up” the price of the stock, the scammers will “dump” their shares, causing the prices to fall and leaving victims unable to get their money back.

The bipartisan group of attorneys general is asking Meta to either strengthen its advertisement review practices to prevent these ads from being shown to Facebook users or remove all investment ads from the platform.

Read the letter to Meta HERE.