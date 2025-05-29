Some roads water covered after recent rains

© 2025 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 29, 2025 at 7:24 AM EDT
Town of Emerald Isle

Because of heavy rainfall over the past week – and with more expected in the next few days -- an eastern North Carolina island community is cautioning drivers that there are several roads and low-lying areas covered in standing water.

Officials in Emerald Isle said even if the water seems shallow, it might be deeper and more hazardous than it looks.

They said driving through water can cause damage to vehicles, and added that puddles can hide dangers like washed-out pavement.

The National Weather Service recommends not entering flooded areas, especially if the water is moving, and officials said people should never try to walk or drive through it.
Annette Weston
