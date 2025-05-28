© 2025 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Eastern North Carolina officer-involved shooting ruled a case of self-defense

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 28, 2025 at 7:09 AM EDT
Courtesy Town of Beaufort

Officials have ruled that an eastern North Carolina officer-involved shooting was a case of self-defense.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Alec Shaw was shot and killed by a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy in January on NC Highway 33 West in Chocowinity.

Deputies were told that Shaw threatened another person with a gun during a domestic disturbance before walking away, armed with a .22 caliber firearm.

When deputies caught up with Shaw they told him to drop the rifle, but he instead started firing at law enforcement.

The North Carolina SBI investigation concluded that the use of deadly force was justified.

District Attorney Thomas D. Anglim also ruled that Shaw’s actions led the deputy to reasonably believe that his own life, and the lives of fellow officers, were in immediate danger.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
