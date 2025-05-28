Eastern North Carolina officer-involved shooting ruled a case of self-defense

Officials have ruled that an eastern North Carolina officer-involved shooting was a case of self-defense.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Alec Shaw was shot and killed by a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy in January on NC Highway 33 West in Chocowinity.

Deputies were told that Shaw threatened another person with a gun during a domestic disturbance before walking away, armed with a .22 caliber firearm.

When deputies caught up with Shaw they told him to drop the rifle, but he instead started firing at law enforcement.

The North Carolina SBI investigation concluded that the use of deadly force was justified.

District Attorney Thomas D. Anglim also ruled that Shaw’s actions led the deputy to reasonably believe that his own life, and the lives of fellow officers, were in immediate danger.