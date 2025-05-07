N.C. officials see increase in beetle infestations that can kill pine trees within weeks

North Carolina officials are warning of an increase in pine engraver beetles that can kill trees within weeks, posing a growing threat to the state's pine population.

Three different species of pine engraver beetles in the Ips family have been identified across the state, and experts said there has been a recent uptick in infestations.

While not as destructive as the southern pine beetle, Ips beetles still pose a significant threat to pine trees. Officials with NC State Extension said they typically prefer to breed in fallen trees and slash left behind by logging but sometimes infest otherwise healthy trees, especially following periods of drought or after trees are injured.

Infestation signs include sawdust coming out of the tree or a tree that turns lime green, yellow, or brown. Experts recommend calling an arborist immediately if these symptoms appear, because early intervention may save nearby trees and prevent further spread.