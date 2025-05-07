EF-U tornado confirmed in ENC, no damage reported

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City confirmed a weak tornado hit parts of eastern North Carolina Monday.

It was rated EF-U -- the “U” stands for unknown because there was no damage found from the tornado, but it was captured on video by a trained storm spotter.

Forecasters said a thunderstorm moved into southeast Martin County before moving through Martin and into western Washington County. In Martin County, a tornado touched down in an open field southwest of Jamesville.

Radar showed strengthening rotation after the initial report, suggesting additional brief touchdowns were likely, but there was no evidence of other touchdowns.