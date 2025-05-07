© 2025 Public Radio East
EF-U tornado confirmed in ENC, no damage reported

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 7, 2025 at 10:31 AM EDT
The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City confirmed a weak tornado hit parts of eastern North Carolina Monday.

It was rated EF-U -- the “U” stands for unknown because there was no damage found from the tornado, but it was captured on video by a trained storm spotter.

Forecasters said a thunderstorm moved into southeast Martin County before moving through Martin and into western Washington County. In Martin County, a tornado touched down in an open field southwest of Jamesville.

Radar showed strengthening rotation after the initial report, suggesting additional brief touchdowns were likely, but there was no evidence of other touchdowns.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
