Off-duty officers patrolling work zones to keep drivers and workers safe

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 29, 2025 at 6:37 AM EDT
The White House has warned that without more money for the federal Highway Trust Fund, which helps states pay for road and infrastructure projects, construction delays will put thousands out of work.
Seth Perlman
/
AP
File: The White House has warned that without more money for the federal Highway Trust Fund, which helps states pay for road and infrastructure projects, construction delays will put thousands out of work.

In another effort to help maintain safety in work zones, NCDOT is working with off-duty law enforcement officers to increase drivers’ awareness.

The HAWKS Program, short for Helping All Workzones Keep Safe, is a joint initiative between NCDOT and the North Carolina Highway Patrol that uses off-duty officers to monitor and patrol work zones. The program is funded with $2 million from NCDOT and is used to cover about 300 law enforcement shifts per month statewide.

Locations are chosen based on metrics including crash history, average speed, and traffic volume. Last year, HAWKS patrolled 56 projects statewide, generating about 31,000 citations and keeping both drivers and workers safe.

Statewide, close to 50 people died in work zone crashes last year.
Annette Weston
Annette Weston
