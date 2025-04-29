© 2025 Public Radio East
Bill would end tax break for advertising for prescription medications

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 29, 2025 at 6:46 AM EDT
Nancy Gapinski organizes Evelyn's medications into a plastic pill box case. Medicaid helps pay for her 12 prescription medications.
Sara Stathas for NPR
File: medications sorted into a plastic pill box case.

A North Carolina congressman has introduced a bill to prohibit the tax deduction for advertising of prescription and compounded drugs.

Congressman Greg Murphy, a physician, said direct-to-consumer drug advertising can promote inappropriate prescribing practices, undermine the doctor-patient relationship, and increase unneeded spending on medications.

He added that America is one of only two nations in the world that allows pharmaceuticals to be marketed directly to consumers.

The No Handouts for Drug Advertisements Act eliminates the tax deduction companies can claim for pharmaceutical marketing and promotional expenses related to advertising on television, radio, social media, and other common platforms.
Annette Weston
