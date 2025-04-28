© 2025 Public Radio East
Sampling, survey to study impact PFAS and heavy metals may have on seafood safety

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 28, 2025 at 6:38 AM EDT
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Three chemical companies said Friday, June 2, 2023, that they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS.
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is researching the impact PFAS and heavy metals may have on seafood safety.

Researchers are collecting oyster, water and sediment samples from Carteret, Onslow and Pender counties, and conducting a survey of people in those areas to learn more about how they feel about the quality and safety of their seafood and general concerns about contamination.

The survey will be available until May 5th.

It's available online HERE. People can also take the survey over the phone at 252-460-1415 or request a paper copy by emailing waterkeeper@coastalcarolinariverwatch.org
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
