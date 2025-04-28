Sampling, survey to study impact PFAS and heavy metals may have on seafood safety

Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is researching the impact PFAS and heavy metals may have on seafood safety.

Researchers are collecting oyster, water and sediment samples from Carteret, Onslow and Pender counties, and conducting a survey of people in those areas to learn more about how they feel about the quality and safety of their seafood and general concerns about contamination.

The survey will be available until May 5th.

It's available online HERE. People can also take the survey over the phone at 252-460-1415 or request a paper copy by emailing waterkeeper@coastalcarolinariverwatch.org