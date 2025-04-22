© 2025 Public Radio East
Bill filed in state Senate may help Town of Beaufort fund the revitalization of town docks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 22, 2025 at 7:07 AM EDT
Crystal Coast N.C.

A bill filed in the state Senate may help the Town of Beaufort fund the revitalization of the town docks.

The bill would appropriate $12 million. Town officials have estimated that it would cost $10-15 million to rehabilitate the boardwalk.

Last summer, the owner of Beaufort Waterfront Enterprises – which has managed the docks for four decades, announced his pending retirement.

The Beaufort Waterfront Operations and Finance Committee, a ten-person board that includes town officials and community members, was established at the end of last year to develop a plan to upgrade the docks.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
