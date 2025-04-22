Bill filed in state Senate may help Town of Beaufort fund the revitalization of town docks

A bill filed in the state Senate may help the Town of Beaufort fund the revitalization of the town docks.

The bill would appropriate $12 million. Town officials have estimated that it would cost $10-15 million to rehabilitate the boardwalk.

Last summer, the owner of Beaufort Waterfront Enterprises – which has managed the docks for four decades, announced his pending retirement.

The Beaufort Waterfront Operations and Finance Committee, a ten-person board that includes town officials and community members, was established at the end of last year to develop a plan to upgrade the docks.