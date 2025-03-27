Juvenile humpback whale found dead near the North and South Carolina border

A juvenile humpback whale was found dead near the North and South Carolina border.

Officials with the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network said the male whale was about 29 feet long and was found dead on Bird Island, in northern South Carolina, and taken to Sunset Beach to be examined.

The network said they worked with the UNCW Marine Mammal Stranding Program in North Carolina to take samples from the carcass.

While tests can take months to finalize, officials do believe the whale 'met some trauma' before its death