Juvenile humpback whale found dead near the North and South Carolina border

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:39 AM EDT
The whale was found dead on Bird Island, in northern South Carolina, and taken to Sunset Beach to be examined.
Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network
A juvenile humpback whale was found dead near the North and South Carolina border.

Officials with the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network said the male whale was about 29 feet long and was found dead on Bird Island, in northern South Carolina, and taken to Sunset Beach to be examined.

The network said they worked with the UNCW Marine Mammal Stranding Program in North Carolina to take samples from the carcass.

While tests can take months to finalize, officials do believe the whale 'met some trauma' before its death
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
