ENC municipal dock closed after recent inspection uncovered safety concerns

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 20, 2025 at 6:29 AM EDT
A public dock in an eastern North Carolina coastal community is closed after a recent inspection uncovered some safety concerns.

Swansboro officials said structural problems prompted the closure of Main Street Dock, and they’re working on a plan for necessary repairs and improvements.

A timeline hasn’t been determined, but town leaders said their priority is to make the dock safe and accessible as soon as possible.

The Church Street and Moore Street docks remain open.
