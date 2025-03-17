© 2025 Public Radio East
Cape Lookout National Seashore officials asking beach drivers not to try to drive to Shark Island

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 17, 2025 at 6:41 AM EDT
National Park Service

Officials at Cape Lookout National Seashore are asking beach drivers not to try to drive to Shark Island.

A narrow sandbar near the Point of Cape Lookout is outside of the National Park Service’s jurisdiction, but rangers said the sand there is soft, making it difficult to navigate and increasing the risk of getting stuck.

Park officials said visitors have tried to cross to Shark Island during low tide, only to become trapped as the tide rises.

Sometimes those situations have required multiple first responder agencies to conduct complex rescues.

NPS adds that the waters south of Cape Lookout can pose significant dangers due to shifting currents, and people trying to walk through the sand bar can be at risk of being swept away by a rising tide.

They are asking drivers not to cross the "U.S. Boundary NPS" signs and said the area beyond these signs is not part of Cape Lookout National Seashore.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family.
