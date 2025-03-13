© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power, HD currently unavailable.

Meetings will detail possible changes to the Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 13, 2025 at 7:53 AM EDT
Hard crabs, like these blue crabs, are used in Bill Smith's Crab Stew recipe.
iStockphoto
N.C. Marine Fisheries officials said there have been declining trends in the blue crab stock, and steps they’ve taken to reverse that are not working as intended and are not meeting sustainability objectives.

Three advisory committees to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet this month to talk about potential changes to the Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan.

Overall, there have been declining trends in the blue crab stock, and officials said steps they’ve taken to reverse that are not working as intended and are not meeting sustainability objectives.

A possible revision includes seasonal closures and trip limits.

In eastern North Carolina, the issue will be discussed by the Northern Regional Advisory Committee at the Washington Civic Center on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Similar meetings are planned for Wilmington and Manteo.

Public comment from those meetings and recommendations from the committees will be considered by the Marine Fisheries Commission at its May business meeting.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston