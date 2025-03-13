Meetings will detail possible changes to the Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan

Three advisory committees to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet this month to talk about potential changes to the Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan.

Overall, there have been declining trends in the blue crab stock, and officials said steps they’ve taken to reverse that are not working as intended and are not meeting sustainability objectives.

A possible revision includes seasonal closures and trip limits.

In eastern North Carolina, the issue will be discussed by the Northern Regional Advisory Committee at the Washington Civic Center on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Similar meetings are planned for Wilmington and Manteo.

Public comment from those meetings and recommendations from the committees will be considered by the Marine Fisheries Commission at its May business meeting.