Crime Victim Compensation Commission approves $400,000 in reimbursements to those impacted by crime

The Crime Victim Compensation Commission has approved more than $400,000 in reimbursements to victims to cover eligible medical costs, lost wages or other expenses incurred as a result of a crime committed in North Carolina.

The six-person commission meets quarterly to review claims recommended for reimbursement by staff at the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Office of Victim Compensation Services.

VCS Director Liddie Shropshire said the reimbursements do not erase the trauma and grief that victims of crime and their families experience, but they can help ease the financial burden of services needed following an assault, homicide or other violent crime.

The Office of Victim Compensation Services receives more than 300 applications for assistance each month.