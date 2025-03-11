© 2025 Public Radio East
Task force assembled to address "child care crisis" in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By WUNC
Published March 11, 2025 at 6:43 AM EDT
Governor Josh Stein said the lack of child care options, the high cost of care, and low wages for providers are causing a vicious cycle that, "Harms every North Carolinian, because when parents cannot find high quality childcare for their kid, or when they see that they're paying for that care would eat up their whole paycheck, too often, they simply stay home when that's not what they want to do."

Governor Josh Stein announced a new task force to address what his administration calls a "child care crisis in North Carolina."

Speaking at a child care center in Durham, Stein said the number one problem in early childhood education is that there simply aren't enough providers to serve all the families seeking care.

“Right now, we have only one child care slot for every five families that need one," he said. "Moms find out they're pregnant and immediately have to jump onto a wait list, hoping that a slot will open in time for when she goes back to work.”

Stein promised to call for greater investment in the state's childcare industry in his upcoming budget proposal.
