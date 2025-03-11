State urging communities and contractors to participate in the Resilient Coastal Communities Program

The N.C. DEQ’s Division of Coastal Management is urging communities and contractors to apply to participate in the Resilient Coastal Communities Program to learn more about coastal resilience at the local level.

About $2 million will be available for Phases 1 and 2 and approximately $6 million will be available for Phase 3 and Phase 4 projects. The application deadline for both community and contractor applications is April 25 by 5 p.m.

DCM is hosting an informational webinar on the application process on March 21 from 2-3:30 p.m.

The RCCP is a four-phase program intended to address barriers to coastal resilience in 20 coastal North Carolina counties, like economic and social constraints. It’s also meant to help at-risk communities with assessments and developing planned and prioritized projects and advance coastal resilience projects to “shovel-ready” status.

Questions about the new Resilient Coastal Communities Program and completed applications may be sent to RCCP@deq.nc.gov.