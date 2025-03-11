State House bill would ban children under age 14 from social media
Children in North Carolina could soon be banned from all social media.
Sponsors of a bill introduced in the state house said it’s intended to help kids avoid the negative impacts of social media.
It would ban anyone under the age of 14 from having any social media account and force the platforms to permanently delete existing accounts.
For teenagers 14 and 15 years old, the bill would require parental consent to have a social media account.