Public resource to help find missing children and teens, regardless of the circumstances, launches in N.C.
Last year, there were nearly 9,000 reports of missing children in North Carolina, but the state has not had a unified way to notify the public when children go missing.
To address this need, the Missing Child Repository has been launched as a public resource to help find missing children and teens, regardless of the circumstances.
Director of the NC Center for Missing Persons Morrissa Ahl-Moyer said family members can now submit a photo of a missing child to be included in the repository by emailing the child’s name and case number to missing@ncshp.gov.
For more information about the NC Center for Missing Persons and to access the Missing Child Repository, visit https://nccmp.ncdps.gov.