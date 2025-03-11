© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power, HD currently unavailable.

Public resource to help find missing children and teens, regardless of the circumstances, launches in N.C.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 11, 2025 at 6:56 AM EDT
Natalie Wilson, co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, posts a flier featuring a missing girl.
HBO
File: Natalie Wilson, co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, posts a flier featuring a missing girl.

Last year, there were nearly 9,000 reports of missing children in North Carolina, but the state has not had a unified way to notify the public when children go missing.

To address this need, the Missing Child Repository has been launched as a public resource to help find missing children and teens, regardless of the circumstances.

Director of the NC Center for Missing Persons Morrissa Ahl-Moyer said family members can now submit a photo of a missing child to be included in the repository by emailing the child’s name and case number to missing@ncshp.gov.

For more information about the NC Center for Missing Persons and to access the Missing Child Repository, visit https://nccmp.ncdps.gov.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston