Ordinances regulating gunfire move forward in Pitt County, final vote in late March

Pitt County Commissioners have moved forward with two ordinances that regulate firing gunshots in unincorporated areas of the county.

In the first reading, board members voted 5-4 to approve the proposals.

One limits firing guns at night in subdivisions and other areas where homes are nearby. The other makes it illegal to fire a gun in a manner that would allow bullets to leave the property they were fired from.

Violating the proposed new laws would be a Class 3 misdemeanor and could lead to fines and possible jail time.

A final vote is scheduled for the next regular meeting, March 24th at 6 p.m.