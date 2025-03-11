© 2025 Public Radio East
Ordinances regulating gunfire move forward in Pitt County, final vote in late March

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 11, 2025 at 6:46 AM EDT
"Beretta 92FS (left)" by storem is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

Pitt County Commissioners have moved forward with two ordinances that regulate firing gunshots in unincorporated areas of the county.

In the first reading, board members voted 5-4 to approve the proposals.

One limits firing guns at night in subdivisions and other areas where homes are nearby. The other makes it illegal to fire a gun in a manner that would allow bullets to leave the property they were fired from.

Violating the proposed new laws would be a Class 3 misdemeanor and could lead to fines and possible jail time.

A final vote is scheduled for the next regular meeting, March 24th at 6 p.m.
Annette Weston
