© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power, HD currently unavailable.

N.C. Attorney General proposes an end to Google’s illegal monopoly over internet search engines

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 11, 2025 at 6:53 AM EDT
North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson

North Carolina’s Attorney General and a coalition of other AG’s, as well as the United States Department of Justice, have proposed an end to Google’s illegal monopoly over internet search engines.

The initial lawsuit was filed in 2020, because Attorney General Jeff Jackson said Google’s search monopoly violates federal antitrust law and the changes being proposed, “Would right Google’s wrongs and give control back to customers.”

The solutions proposed include banning Google from paying other Android partners or Apple to be the default search engine on any device; requiring Google to safely share the data and information that it obtained through its unlawful monopoly power; and requiring Google to sell off its Chrome browser, an entry point to search services for a significant number of users.

The AG’s also want to prohibit Google from making Google Search or Google AI mandatory on Android devices, interfering with rivals’ distribution, or degrading rivals’ quality.

If these solutions are ineffective, the governments propose requiring Google to sell Android.

A hearing on the proposed remedies is currently scheduled to begin on April 22 and conclude by May 2.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston