Greene County man sent to prison for COVID-19 loan fraud scheme

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 11, 2025 at 7:12 AM EDT
Greene County Sheriff's Office

A Snow Hill man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in a COVID-19 loan fraud scheme.

Federal court documents show Tyreek Exum and co-defendant Anthony Wandland, Jr., of Chicago used more than 20 stolen identities and the identities of co-conspirators to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

In total, the indictment alleged Exum received nearly $1 million in fraudulent loan proceeds.

The court also ordered Exuma to pay more than $620,000 in restitution.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
