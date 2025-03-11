Greene County man sent to prison for COVID-19 loan fraud scheme

A Snow Hill man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in a COVID-19 loan fraud scheme.

Federal court documents show Tyreek Exum and co-defendant Anthony Wandland, Jr., of Chicago used more than 20 stolen identities and the identities of co-conspirators to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

In total, the indictment alleged Exum received nearly $1 million in fraudulent loan proceeds.

The court also ordered Exuma to pay more than $620,000 in restitution.