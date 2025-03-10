© 2025 Public Radio East
Mexican national with long criminal history arrested in ENC, held for ICE

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 10, 2025 at 6:35 AM EDT
Cain Garate Heredia.
Carteret County Sheriff's Office
Cain Garate Heredia.

A man who was arrested in Carteret County last week for driving without a license was placed on hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Cain Garate Heredia, a Mexican national, was previously arrested by Morehead City Police for assault by strangulation. He posted bond and was not booked into the jail.

ICE had previously contacted the Sheriff’s Office, asking for help in finding Garate Heredia so immigration officials could take him into custody for deportation proceedings.

He had also been charged in another previous incident with assault on a female in Pitt County, and several motor vehicle and other criminal violations in several counties throughout eastern North Carolina.

ICE officials said Garate Heredia was previously deported and illegally returned to the United States.
Annette Weston
