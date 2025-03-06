© 2025 Public Radio East
Possible hazing reported at an East Carolina University fraternity

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 6, 2025 at 6:23 AM EST
Several investigations have been opened concerning possible hazing at an East Carolina University fraternity. The February ECU Crime Log shows that campus police have taken six different reports of hazing at Phi Kappa Tau.

WITN-TV is reporting that the allegations include forcing students to do “elbow planks” on beer caps, to vomit on each other, forced drug use and beatings.

In April 2018, a raid on the fraternity uncovered 2,500 bars of Xanax and two shotguns, and marijuana sales taking place at the house. Four students were arrested. That year Phi Kappa Tau on Elizabeth Street was closed by its national organization. It was reinstated in 2023.

North Carolina law defines hazing as activities, “to subject another student to physical injury as part of an initiation, or as a prerequisite to membership, into any organized school group, including any society, athletic team, fraternity or sorority, or other similar group.”

The TV station is also reporting that ECU Police Deputy Chief Chris Sutton said the house is out of their jurisdiction and Greenville police said they have not received any reports of hazing allegations.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
