Possible hazing reported at an East Carolina University fraternity

Several investigations have been opened concerning possible hazing at an East Carolina University fraternity. The February ECU Crime Log shows that campus police have taken six different reports of hazing at Phi Kappa Tau.

WITN-TV is reporting that the allegations include forcing students to do “elbow planks” on beer caps, to vomit on each other, forced drug use and beatings.

In April 2018, a raid on the fraternity uncovered 2,500 bars of Xanax and two shotguns, and marijuana sales taking place at the house. Four students were arrested. That year Phi Kappa Tau on Elizabeth Street was closed by its national organization. It was reinstated in 2023.

North Carolina law defines hazing as activities, “to subject another student to physical injury as part of an initiation, or as a prerequisite to membership, into any organized school group, including any society, athletic team, fraternity or sorority, or other similar group.”

The TV station is also reporting that ECU Police Deputy Chief Chris Sutton said the house is out of their jurisdiction and Greenville police said they have not received any reports of hazing allegations.