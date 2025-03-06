New Bern's ‘Music Man’ recovering after weekend assault

A fund drive has been set up for a downtown New Bern musician who was assaulted last weekend.

New Bern police say Howard Matthews was attacked at about 9:00 a.m. Saturday on Neuse Boulevard.

Matthews is known as the ‘Music Man’ and is often seen on the benches on Middle Street near Baker’s Kitchen playing guitar.

He was treated at the hospital and released; police said Tyrek Briley was charged with simple assault.

A GoFundMe page to help Matthews said he was shoved off his bicycle and beaten.