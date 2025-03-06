© 2025 Public Radio East
Another Greenville federal building listed for closure

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 6, 2025 at 6:28 AM EST
United States District Court, Eastern District of North Carolina

Another federal building in Greenville appears to be on the Department of Government Efficiency list of those that will be closed.

The General Services Administration has listed 443 federal properties on a list of those to be sold, saying that ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal spaces.

The Greenville Federal Courthouse was built in 1997 and is owned by Sahl Investments of Bath. The nearby Federal Courthouse Annex is owned by the federal government and is not on the list. The list on the GSA website has since been removed.

Last month the owner of the building that houses Greenville’s Social Security office were notified that the lease will not be renewed in June.
