Backyard flock in Dare County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 4, 2025 at 9:22 AM EST
A flock in Dare County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza.

The illness in the backyard flock is the first confirmed positive case in the county. In January, HPAI was found in two commercial turkey operations in Sampson County and a layer operation in Hyde County.

State Veterinarian Dr. Mike Martin said it’s likely that bird flu is present in the wild bird population and in migratory waterfowl, so reports of positive backyard flocks will likely happen on occasion.

Martin added that both backyard and commercial poultry producers should continue to follow strict biosecurity measures and report any sudden higher-than-normal mortality rates to a local veterinarian or to the N.C. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Division.
An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
