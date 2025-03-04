Backyard flock in Dare County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza

A flock in Dare County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza.

The illness in the backyard flock is the first confirmed positive case in the county. In January, HPAI was found in two commercial turkey operations in Sampson County and a layer operation in Hyde County.

State Veterinarian Dr. Mike Martin said it’s likely that bird flu is present in the wild bird population and in migratory waterfowl, so reports of positive backyard flocks will likely happen on occasion.

Martin added that both backyard and commercial poultry producers should continue to follow strict biosecurity measures and report any sudden higher-than-normal mortality rates to a local veterinarian or to the N.C. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Division.