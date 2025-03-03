Severe weather possible in eastern North Carolina mid-week

Officials with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City say eastern North Carolina could be hit with a bout of severe weather mid-week.

They’re expecting showers ahead of the frontal system to start Wednesday morning, with the possibility of high winds, heavy rains, and tornadoes Wednesday night into Thursday.

There is an increasing likelihood that a wind advisory will be issued for coastal areas from Cape Lookout through Cape Hatteras.

Forecasters say the strong winds ahead of the front will rapidly build seas which could lead to coastal flooding concerns, including ocean overwash and beach erosion.

The greatest threat for severe weather will be for damaging winds with a secondary tornado threat.