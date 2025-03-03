© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Bill filed by N.C. Senator would require monitoring of China's efforts for acquisition of strategic ports

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 3, 2025 at 7:03 AM EST
Shipping containers sit at a port in Tianjin, China, on Feb. 28.
Alexander F. Yuan
/
AP
Shipping containers sit at a port in Tianjin, China, on Feb. 28.

A North Carolina U.S. Senator has introduced a bill with bipartisan backing that would require the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense to monitor efforts by the People’s Republic of China to build, buy, or own strategic ports around the world.

Senator Ted Budd said the Strategic Ports Reporting Act requires the development of a map of foreign and domestic ports of importance to the United States for military, diplomatic, economic, or resource exploration purposes and to identify efforts by China to build, buy, or otherwise control those ports.

The bill would also require the Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense to conduct a study on China’s activities as they relate to strategic ports, including an assessment of vulnerabilities and a strategy to secure them.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston