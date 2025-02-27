There was a 10% increase in dual enrollment in North Carolina last year

There were just under 86,000 high school students in North Carolina enrolled in at least one dual enrollment course last school year.

An annual report to the General Assembly on Career and College Promise shows that’s a 10% increase from the previous year.

The report also shows that nearly 8,000 of those students were from private schools and homeschools.

The N.C. Community College System’s (NCCCS) dual enrollment director Aaron Mabe said the increase puts the level back to where it was before the pandemic.

The CCP was created in 2011 for high school students to earn college credits tuition-free that “lead to a certificate, diploma, or degree as well as provide entry-level jobs skills.”