© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

There was a 10% increase in dual enrollment in North Carolina last year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:17 AM EST
LA Johnson
/
NPR

There were just under 86,000 high school students in North Carolina enrolled in at least one dual enrollment course last school year.

An annual report to the General Assembly on Career and College Promise shows that’s a 10% increase from the previous year.

The report also shows that nearly 8,000 of those students were from private schools and homeschools.

The N.C. Community College System’s (NCCCS) dual enrollment director Aaron Mabe said the increase puts the level back to where it was before the pandemic.

The CCP was created in 2011 for high school students to earn college credits tuition-free that “lead to a certificate, diploma, or degree as well as provide entry-level jobs skills.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston