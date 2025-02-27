© 2025 Public Radio East
Proposal would lower out of pocket costs for prescriptions for people on Medicare

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:54 AM EST
North Carolina’s Attorney General has filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on states’ authority to regulate pharmacy benefit managers. Attorney General Josh Stein said he filed the brief because, “Too many prescription drugs are simply too expensive.”

A North Carolina Democrat has introduced a bill meant to lower out of pocket costs for prescriptions for people on Medicare.

Congressmen Don Davis has introduced the Reducing Drug Prices for Seniors Act, which would limit coinsurance responsibility for prescription drugs.

Right now, coinsurance payments, are based on the wholesale price of prescription drugs. The proposed legislation would instead calculate the copay based on the drug’s net, or actual price, which is less expensive.

Davis said seniors on Medicare should not have to face undue hardship at the pharmacy counter.
