Cape Lookout, Cape Hatteras impacted by job cuts demanded by Trump administration

North Carolina National Parks are among those impacted nationwide by job cuts under the Trump Administration’s plans to reduce government workforce spending.

Bill Wade, Executive Director for the Association of National Park Rangers, said six probationary employees have been let go from Cape Hatteras and one from Cape Lookout.

Wade says depending on the positions that were cut in each park, visitor center hours or days could be reduced, along with ranger-led programs.

He also said custodial operations like cleaning restrooms, trash and litter pickup could be reduced.

In areas with entrance stations and fee collection, Wade said the number of wait lanes could be reduced leading to longer lines.