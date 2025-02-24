CDC classifies 2024-25 high-severity flu season

Flu cases have reached their highest level nationwide in 15 years, and is now classified as a high-severity season overall and for all age groups -- the first since 2017-2018.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 33 million illnesses, 430,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 deaths from flu so far this season.

There have been at least 246 deaths from the flu in North Carolina since October, two of them children.

Overall, 43 states reported high or very high flu activity two weeks ago. The illness was most intense in the south, southwest, and western states.