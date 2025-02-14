© 2025 Public Radio East
Several ducks in eastern North Carolina tested positive for bird flu last month

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 14, 2025 at 6:40 AM EST
USDA officials say a northern pintail collected by a hunter on January 4th and several green-winged teal birds in Hyde County tested positive for bird flu; a green-winged teal also tested positive in Tyrell County in mid-January.
N.C. Wildlife Resources Comission/N.C. Audobon Society
Wild birds have tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in two eastern North Carolina counties since the beginning of the year.

Both are species of ducks.

Officials say wild birds can be infected with HPAI and show no signs of illness, and they can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
