Several ducks in eastern North Carolina tested positive for bird flu last month

Wild birds have tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in two eastern North Carolina counties since the beginning of the year.

USDA officials say a northern pintail collected by a hunter on January 4th and several green-winged teal birds in Hyde County tested positive for bird flu; a green-winged teal also tested positive in Tyrell County in mid-January.

Both are species of ducks.

Officials say wild birds can be infected with HPAI and show no signs of illness, and they can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus.