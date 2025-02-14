© 2025 Public Radio East
N.C.D.M.V. warning of internet and kiosk outage planned for Saturday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 14, 2025 at 6:55 AM EST
This outage, which will affect multiple state agencies, will begin at midnight and is expected to last until about 7 p.m.
N.C.D.M.V.
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is asking people to prepare ahead for a planned outage of their online platform and service kiosks on Saturday.

Access to NCDMV systems used by external partners and vendors will also be unavailable.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
