89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

By Annette Weston
Published February 12, 2025 at 6:30 AM EST
Flu activity is very high in North Carolina.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 18% of all emergency room visits, about 2,400 people, had symptoms of a respiratory virus last week.

Children two and under, people over 65, and those with underlying breathing or heart conditions are at higher risk of getting the flu and experiencing complications from it.

Last year in North Carolina there were more than 300 flu related deaths, including 16 children.
