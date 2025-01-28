Manhunt on for escaped inmate jailed for shooting at deputies last summer

The search is on for an inmate who escaped from an eastern North Carolina jail by means that sound like the plot of a movie, but officials say his rap sheet is a serious one and John Nigh should be considered dangerous.

Detention Officers determined Sunday afternoon that Nigh was missing from his assigned cell, and determined that he had help from two cellmates in making the escape.

Officials say Nigh removed a ceiling grating, entered a utility chase, and exited the roof through a ventilation housing. They added that the cellmates concealed his escape by stuffing a mattress, making it appear that Nigh was sleeping in his cell.

The Craven County Investigations Bureau and Special Investigations Bureau Deputies are searching, with help from the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force.

Nigh was arrested in Onslow County last summer after officials say he fired two shots at three deputies who were trying to arrest him at a home near Hubert.

Officials said he should be considered dangerous.

He’s a white man, 6’2”. 190 lbs. with the tattoo “JMN” on his upper left arm, and a cross on his upper right arm.

Anyone that knows where he may be should call 911.