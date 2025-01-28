© 2025 Public Radio East
Manhunt on for escaped inmate jailed for shooting at deputies last summer

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2025 at 6:22 AM EST

The search is on for an inmate who escaped from an eastern North Carolina jail by means that sound like the plot of a movie, but officials say his rap sheet is a serious one and John Nigh should be considered dangerous.

Detention Officers determined Sunday afternoon that Nigh was missing from his assigned cell, and determined that he had help from two cellmates in making the escape.

Officials say Nigh removed a ceiling grating, entered a utility chase, and exited the roof through a ventilation housing. They added that the cellmates concealed his escape by stuffing a mattress, making it appear that Nigh was sleeping in his cell.

The Craven County Investigations Bureau and Special Investigations Bureau Deputies are searching, with help from the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force.

Nigh was arrested in Onslow County last summer after officials say he fired two shots at three deputies who were trying to arrest him at a home near Hubert.

Officials said he should be considered dangerous.

He’s a white man, 6’2”. 190 lbs. with the tattoo “JMN” on his upper left arm, and a cross on his upper right arm.

Anyone that knows where he may be should call 911.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
