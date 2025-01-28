Civil rights markers unveiled at two historic sites in New Bern

Civil rights markers have been unveiled at two historic sites in New Bern.

On January 24, 1965, the Ku Klux Klan bombed Oscar's Mortuary in Pembroke during an NAACP meeting, and officials with the African American Heritage and Culture Center of New Bern says one of the new markers honors the founder of the funeral home, Oscar Dove, for his role as a local civil rights activist. Nobody was hurt in the bombing.

On that same day, the Klan also bombed two cars at St. Peter's AME Zion Church on Queen Street and a marker has also been placed there.