© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Civil rights markers unveiled at two historic sites in New Bern

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2025 at 6:59 AM EST
African American Heritage and Culture Center of New Bern

Civil rights markers have been unveiled at two historic sites in New Bern.

On January 24, 1965, the Ku Klux Klan bombed Oscar's Mortuary in Pembroke during an NAACP meeting, and officials with the African American Heritage and Culture Center of New Bern says one of the new markers honors the founder of the funeral home, Oscar Dove, for his role as a local civil rights activist. Nobody was hurt in the bombing.

On that same day, the Klan also bombed two cars at St. Peter's AME Zion Church on Queen Street and a marker has also been placed there.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston