Annual Swim Guide report offers an overall view of the state of North Carolina’s rivers

Waterkeepers Carolina has released its annual Swim Guide report, offering an overall view of the state of North Carolina’s rivers.

In eastern North Carolina, the nonprofit Sound Rivers performed water-quality testing at 54 popular recreational sites on the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico from Memorial Day to Labor Day last year.

The 32 sites on the Neuse River had a 91 percent pass rate, and on the Tar-Pamlico 23 sample sites had an 88 percent pass rate.

Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman said the organization is filling a gap in data for the public because the state focuses more on coastal waters.

The report covers each watershed, including the number of samples collected and tested, the names of each site tested and how each fared overall in meeting recreational water-quality standards. Read it HERE.