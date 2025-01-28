© 2025 Public Radio East
Annual Swim Guide report offers an overall view of the state of North Carolina’s rivers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2025 at 7:10 AM EST
File: Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register.
Sound Rivers
Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register was in Goldsboro to check out a field used to dispose of human waste removed from portable toilets.

Waterkeepers Carolina has released its annual Swim Guide report, offering an overall view of the state of North Carolina’s rivers.

In eastern North Carolina, the nonprofit Sound Rivers performed water-quality testing at 54 popular recreational sites on the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico from Memorial Day to Labor Day last year.

The 32 sites on the Neuse River had a 91 percent pass rate, and on the Tar-Pamlico 23 sample sites had an 88 percent pass rate.

Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman said the organization is filling a gap in data for the public because the state focuses more on coastal waters.

The report covers each watershed, including the number of samples collected and tested, the names of each site tested and how each fared overall in meeting recreational water-quality standards. Read it HERE.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston