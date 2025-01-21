© 2025 Public Radio East
Winter storm warning: Up to 8 inches of snow possible amid frigid temperatures

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 21, 2025 at 7:07 AM EST
National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City

After a bit of uncertainty in the forecast over the past few days, a winter storm warning has been issued for most of eastern North Carolina.

Meteorologist Erik Heden with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said forecasters are, "A lot more confident that we're going to have those higher snowfall totals and the highest impact.”

Heden said snow is expected to start falling Tuesday afternoon.

“We're going to see some snow showers, some flurries coming in through the Outer Banks, the Crystal Coast. It will be notable -- any snow falling in eastern North Carolina is notable,” he said. “Don't panic, don’t worry, we still think any impactful snow will be after sunset Tuesday evening.”

Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches are possible in coastal counties. Most inland counties are expected to see to 2 to 4 inches.

Northwest counties, including Pitt and Beaufort are likely to see a dusting to an inch.

Cold is also a concern with this system. Local NWS Meteorologist Rohan Jain said temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, but because of the wind chill factor it won’t feel like it.

“That's combination of temperature and wind,” he explained, “So, while it's going to be 25° in Frisco, because of the wind the wind chills are going to be significantly colder than that. We're expecting wind chills. In the teens, even single digits.”

He added that the cold temperatures are expected to stick around, and people in ENC should expect weather advisories almost every night through Thursday.

The winter storm warning remains in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to 7 a.m. Wednesday...and the cold weather advisory remains in effect until 10 am Tuesday morning and another will be in place from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Many school districts in eastern North Carolina are dismissing students and staff early on Tuesday and have announced closures for Wednesday. Some have also canceled all after-school activities, including athletics.

In Kinston, the city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of the inclement weather. City officials also said any non-essential travel is strongly discouraged beginning at 5:30 Tuesday, until further notice.

Craven Pamlico Animal Protective Services is urging pet owners to keep their animals warm during this week’s wintry weather in eastern North Carolina. They are providing hay for pet owners to insulate their animal’s outdoor enclosures, which can be picked up at the shelter.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
