Non-partisan group from Carteret County will march to the courthouse to speak out against attempt to throw out ballots of some local voters.

A non-partisan group from Carteret County will march to the courthouse in Beaufort on Tuesday to speak out against losing candidate Jefferson Griffin’s attempt to throw out the ballots of some local voters.

They will read aloud the names of all 391 Carteret voters whose ballots are threatened by what they say is Griffin’s unjust ploy, and also suggest ways to protect their votes.

The march begins at 10:30 a.m. The group will gather at the corner of Queen and Front Streets and then walk to the Carteret County Courthouse.

Multiple recounts and election audits overseen by the bipartisan State Board of Elections confirmed that Justice Allison Riggs won the most votes to keep her seat on the NC Supreme Court.

Griffin has challenged the ballots of 60,000 North Carolinians, the majority of them because registrations lacked a driver’s license number of the last 4 digits of the voter’s social security number.