Non-partisan group from Carteret County will march to the courthouse to speak out against attempt to throw out ballots of some local voters.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 20, 2025 at 7:03 AM EST
The march begins at 10:30 a.m. The group will gather at the corner of Queen and Front Streets and then walk to the Carteret County Courthouse.
A non-partisan group from Carteret County will march to the courthouse in Beaufort on Tuesday to speak out against losing candidate Jefferson Griffin’s attempt to throw out the ballots of some local voters.

They will read aloud the names of all 391 Carteret voters whose ballots are threatened by what they say is Griffin’s unjust ploy, and also suggest ways to protect their votes.

The march begins at 10:30 a.m. The group will gather at the corner of Queen and Front Streets and then walk to the Carteret County Courthouse.

Multiple recounts and election audits overseen by the bipartisan State Board of Elections confirmed that Justice Allison Riggs won the most votes to keep her seat on the NC Supreme Court.

Griffin has challenged the ballots of 60,000 North Carolinians, the majority of them because registrations lacked a driver’s license number of the last 4 digits of the voter’s social security number.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
