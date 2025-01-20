© 2025 Public Radio East
ENC community fined for problems at wastewater treatment plant

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 20, 2025 at 7:14 AM EST
North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality logo
(NC DEQ)
North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality logo

An eastern North Carolina community has been fined for problems at the wastewater treatment plant.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality issued two notices of violation to the Town of Warsaw, with fines totaling nearly $20,000.

One was for violations from mid-to-late August, for excessive levels of fecal coliform bacteria, as well as excessive biochemical oxygen and ammonia nitrogen in the water.

The second notice was for similar findings in water testing conducted in September.

Since December 2023, the state DEQ has fined Warsaw more than $65,000.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
