ENC community fined for problems at wastewater treatment plant

An eastern North Carolina community has been fined for problems at the wastewater treatment plant.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality issued two notices of violation to the Town of Warsaw, with fines totaling nearly $20,000.

One was for violations from mid-to-late August, for excessive levels of fecal coliform bacteria, as well as excessive biochemical oxygen and ammonia nitrogen in the water.

The second notice was for similar findings in water testing conducted in September.

Since December 2023, the state DEQ has fined Warsaw more than $65,000.