Cold weather advisory in place for all of ENC, snowfall possible Tuesday night

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 20, 2025 at 6:53 AM EST
The snowfall possibilities across ENC for the upcoming winter storm, provided by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City.
NWS Newport/Morehead City
A cold weather advisory is in effect for all of eastern North Carolina from 10 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with wind chills as low as 7° expected.

“Extended period of bitterly cold weather is expected through Thursday," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Petro. "Daytime highs starting Monday will struggle to reach the lower 30s. Early morning low temps the next three days will range from the upper single digits in the normally colder spots to the low to mid-teens elsewhere.”

Snowfall is also possible in ENC this week. Totals are trending towards a trace to 1.0″ for inland areas, with counties closer to the coast possibly seeing 1-3″ of total snowfall.

Petro said even a small amount of accumulation can have a big impact, especially for drivers.

"Even a light dusting of snow can result in localized slick spots on roads and especially bridges.”

A slight chance of snow continues into Wednesday afternoon. Another round of wintry weather, mainly in the form of freezing rain, is possible Thursday into Friday.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
