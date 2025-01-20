Cold weather advisory in place for all of ENC, snowfall possible Tuesday night

A cold weather advisory is in effect for all of eastern North Carolina from 10 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with wind chills as low as 7° expected.

“Extended period of bitterly cold weather is expected through Thursday," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Petro. "Daytime highs starting Monday will struggle to reach the lower 30s. Early morning low temps the next three days will range from the upper single digits in the normally colder spots to the low to mid-teens elsewhere.”

Snowfall is also possible in ENC this week. Totals are trending towards a trace to 1.0″ for inland areas, with counties closer to the coast possibly seeing 1-3″ of total snowfall.

Petro said even a small amount of accumulation can have a big impact, especially for drivers.

"Even a light dusting of snow can result in localized slick spots on roads and especially bridges.”

A slight chance of snow continues into Wednesday afternoon. Another round of wintry weather, mainly in the form of freezing rain, is possible Thursday into Friday.